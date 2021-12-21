Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Kicks Off ’12 Days of Safety’

by Kay McCabe

As the festive holiday season continues, families are preparing and

finalizing plans for Christmas gatherings and New Year’s celebrations. Much like the

Thanksgiving travel period, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)

expect to see travel numbers return to pre-pandemic levels as more citizens prepare to visit

friends and loved ones this year. Unfortunately, congested roadways mixed with dangerous

driving behaviors can lead to tragic motor vehicle crashes.

To kick off ALEA’s Twelve Days of Safety, the Agency offers the following safety tips to keep

in mind:

1. Know Before you Go. Plan your route ahead of time and leave early to anticipate pit

stops or traffic delays. Make sure your vehicle has been serviced and ready to hit the

road.

2. Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.

3. Don’t drive while distracted. Do not allow such distractions as using your cell phone to

text, email, or access social media take your focus off driving. Sending or reading a text

takes your eyes off the road for at least five seconds. At 55 miles per hour, that is like

driving the length of an entire football with your eyes closed. Safe driving requires your

full attention.

4. If you must pull over on a busy roadway, do so safely. If you have vehicle difficulties

while on the road (e.g., a flat tire), turn on your hazard lights and pull over to a safe

location off the road. Before exiting the vehicle and taking any action, ensure you can

safely move around outside the car.

5. Drinking and driving over the holidays don’t mix. If you’re planning on enjoying

some eggnog or other festive alcoholic beverage, please help us protect everyone and do

not drink and drive. Make plans to stay with a friend or family member or use public

transport such as a taxi or ride share service.

6. Be vigilant for pedestrians. Look for pedestrians everywhere. They may not be walking

where they should be or may be hard to see – especially in poorly lit conditions,

including dusk/dawn hours, at night and in inclement weather, including fog.

7. Pedestrians should also remain vigilant. Walk on a sidewalk or path when one is

available. Otherwise, walk on the shoulder – facing traffic. Be cautious night and day

when sharing the roadway with vehicles. Never assume the driver sees you. Do not walk

when under the influence of alcohol or drugs, which impair your judgment and

coordination.

8. Make sure your children are properly buckled or restrained. Children should be in

age- and size-appropriate car seats, booster seats, and seat belts, which reduce the risk of

serious injuries or death in a car crash by up to 80 percent. Children are safest when car

seats and booster seats are used correctly. Buckle children the right way in the right seat

and learn how to avoid the most common mistakes.

9. Make sure all occupants within your vehicle are buckled, no matter how short the

trip. Alabama’s seat belt/child restraint law requires ALL passengers – no matter how

old or which seat they are occupying – to buckle up.

10. On multi-lane roadways, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous

driving and avoids impeding traffic, but Alabama law also requires slower traffic to keep

to the right and to only use the left lane for passing (when posted). Motorists may drive

for up to a mile and half in the left lane.

11. Move over and help keep the roadways safe for all. When approaching emergency or

tow vehicles, remember Alabama’s Move Over Law requires motorists to move over or

slow down to 15 mph or less than the posted speed limit if you are unable to change

lanes.

12. Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road

conditions/closings in Alabama, visit www.alea.gov/weather-advisories.