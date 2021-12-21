Cloudy Through Tuesday, But Sunshine Returns Soon

by Ben Lang

Tuesday afternoon looks cloudy and cool with a few lingering showers or drizzle. Temperatures struggle to reach 50°. The sky finally begins to clear this evening. Temperatures turn colder overnight as a result. Temperatures fall into the mid and upper 30s by sunrise Wednesday. However, the sky looks sunny by then. Sunshine remains abundant throughout the day, with milder afternoon temperatures. Highs range from the upper 50s to low 60s Wednesday.

Wednesday night looks like the coldest this week. Lows range from the upper 20s to low and mid 30s. Sunshine remains abundant on Thursday. Afternoon temperatures trend warmer, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Thursday night won’t be as cold, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day feature absolutely no adverse weather. Both days look warm, with highs in the low 70s Christmas Eve. Christmas Day features afternoon temperatures in the mid to perhaps upper 70s. Both days feature sunshine and some clouds, and a slim-to-none rain chance. A few spotty showers can’t be totally ruled out somewhere in Alabama Christmas Day. A cold front could arrive in Alabama that day, but if so, it likely stalls then lifts back to the north as a warm front.

The weather pattern remains warm and mainly dry for the rest of the holiday weekend. The rain chance could increase next Tuesday and Wednesday, depending on the timing of another possible cold front. For now, next Monday and Tuesday feature a minimal rain chance with sunshine and some clouds. Each afternoon could be quite warm, with highs in the low 70s.