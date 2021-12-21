Former Secretary of State Nancy Worley “Gravely Ill” in Montgomery Hospital

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Secretary of State Nancy Worley is in a Montgomery hospital being treated for an undisclosed illness.

Alabama Democratic Conference Chairman Joe Reed sent a letter to its members last week stating Worley was admitted to Baptist South and is “gravely ill.”

While Reed declined to specify the reason for her admittance, he did ask for prayers and best wishes during this time.

70-year-old Nancy Worley served as Secretary of State from 2003 to 2007. Worley was unable to win re-election after losing to Beth Chapman in 2006.

In 2013, Worley became chair of the Alabama Democratic Party, but later lost re-election to now-chairman Rep. Chris England in 2019.