Former Secretary of State Nancy Worley “Gravely Ill” in Montgomery Hospital

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Nancy Worley

FILE – In this July 9, 2007, file photo, former Alabama Secretary of State Nancy Worley arrives the Montgomery County Courthouse,in Montgomery, Ala. A dispute over control of the Alabama Democratic Party is headed to court. Alabama Democratic Party Chair Worley and others filed a lawsuit Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, seeking to stop a faction of the party’s governing committee from meeting this weekend to elect new leaders. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

Former Secretary of State Nancy Worley is in a Montgomery hospital being treated for an undisclosed illness.

Alabama Democratic Conference Chairman Joe Reed sent a letter to its members last week stating Worley was admitted to Baptist South and is “gravely ill.”

While Reed declined to specify the reason for her admittance, he did ask for prayers and best wishes during this time.

70-year-old Nancy Worley served as Secretary of State from 2003 to 2007. Worley was unable to win re-election after losing to Beth Chapman in 2006.

In 2013, Worley became chair of the Alabama Democratic Party, but later lost re-election to now-chairman Rep. Chris England in 2019.

Categories: Montgomery, News, South Alabama, Statewide, Troy, West Alabama
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts