Montgomery County Mugshots (12/01/21-12/15/21)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
ABRAM, ERIC – Capital Murder of Person Outside a Vehicle from the Vehicle
BARKLEY, ELLEN – Theft of Property 1st
BONNER, NATHANIEL – Assault 1st Degree
CONNELL, JOY – Unlawful Possesion Control Substance
DABNEY JR, FREEMAN – On Loan From DOC
DICKEY, DANIEL – Theft of Property 1st
DICKS JR, WILLIAM – Theft of Property 3rd
ELDRIDGE, KAYLEN – By Order of Court
FORD, BRANTLEY – Rape 1st
FORE, WILLIAM – Parole Violation
FUNDERBURK, LONNIE – Improper Lane Usage-Theft of Property 1st
GANTT, TARA – Drive with Suspended
HALL, ARSENIO – Pistol Certain Person Fobidden
HAYWOOD, BRENDEN – Theft of Property 1st
HOOKS, LAVACUS – Attempted Murder
HYDE, KALEB – Theft of Property 3rd
LACEY, JOY – Auto Burglary
LUNSFORD, RODNEY – Unlawful Possesion Controlled Substance
MCCARTY, DENNIS – Burglary 3rd
MCELROY, JUSTIN – Robbery 2nd
MITCHELL, RICKEY – Domestic Violence 3rd Degree (Criminal Trespass 3rd)
MOSS, FREDDIE – Burglary 3rd
OATES, HARRY – Theft of Property 1st
PAYNE, MYESHIA – Burglary 3rd
PENDLEY, PEYTON – Arreseted for Other Agency
PERDUE, SCOTT – Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault
PICKETT, ANTUANIO – Murder(Intentionally Cause Death)
SANDERS, ROOSEVELT – Burglary 3rd
TOLLIVER, JAMES – Burglary III (Unoccupied)
TURNER, FRANK – Auto Burglary III
WATSON, DEMARKEZ – Attempted Murder
WATTS, MARKIS – On Loan from DOC
WAY, ANTHONY – Robbery 3rd
WEBB, PATRICK – Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault 3rd
WEBSTER, JUSTIN – On Loan from DOC
WHITE, ARTEZ – Illegal Possesion of Credit-Debit Card
WHITE, JAMIE – Auto Burglary
WILLIAMS, STEVEN – Theft of Property 3rd
**All are innocent until proven guilty.