Pay It Forward: Kay Massey of Tallassee

by Ellis Eskew

Kay Massey’s daughter-in-law, Wendy, nominated her for Pay It Forward. She says her mother-in-law goes above and beyond to help others out.

“I’ve been a bus driver for 12 years now and ever since I became one, I’ve had a special needs son. She’s always helped me watch him so I could work. I was a stay at home mom until then. She watches him, and years later my aunt, who came to live with me,” said Fomby.

‘Ms. Kay,’ as she’s called, helps to feed, dress and change the diaper for her special needs grandson, Josh.

But in 2015, she lost her leg and she’s now is a wheelchair.

And as Fomby tells us, it didn’t change a thing.

“When she lost it, she didn’t slow down a bit. She took care of Josh, did everything for him just like she did my aunt too. Next thing we know, she’s out in her truck. She has a string tied to the door and that’s how she got in and got out and shut the door. She’s got a lot of grit. I just think she deserves it,” said Fomby.