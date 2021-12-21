Raw First Day of Winter; Very Warm Christmas Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

Widespread rain will greet you out the door this morning, but the rain should begin to taper off this afternoon with the sky staying cloudy and temperatures remaining chilly as the struggle to reach 50°. Today is the first official day of winter as the Winter Solstice occurs at 9:59 AM.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Dry air returns to Alabama and ridging will begin to build in over the Southeast. This will bring us blue sky and plenty of sunshine tomorrow and Thursday with highs in the upper 50s tomorrow and low to mid 60s Thursday.

CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY: The warming trend continues for the Holiday weekend…Highs both days will be in the low to mid 70s, which are 10-15 degrees above average. There will be a few clouds in the sky, but for the most part, it will be a very pleasant forecast for the holiday. This Christmas is much warmer than last year; Christmas 2020 was sunny and cold with a morning low of 26°. while the afternoon high was 42°, and wind chills were below freezing.

THE FINAL WEEK OF 2021: The ridge intensifies Sunday and will reinforce the calm and mild weather across the Southeast. Sunday and looks to continue for much of next week. For now, expect the sky to be partly to mostly sunny each day, with highs in the 70s across Central and South Alabama. No signs of cold air for the rest of 2021.

Stay warm and dry today!!!

Ryan