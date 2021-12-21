Sunny & Warmer Days Ahead

by Shane Butler



High pressure will be moving into the deep south and that’s going to provide us with some really nice weather going into the holiday period. We’re expecting lots of sunshine along with warmer temps each afternoon. The next couple of nights will be rather cold with lower to mid 30s for lows. The cold air moves out as we pick up a southerly wind flow late week. Even overnight temps will be milder with mid to upper 50s likely throughout the weekend. High temps will be well above the average as we crack the mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Obviously, there’s no white Christmas in the cards for us this year. The warmer weather pattern continues into next week as well. Temps climb into the 70s for highs and lows fall into the 50s. Moisture begins streaming into the area by Tuesday. We will need to introduce a chance for showers going into the middle of next week.