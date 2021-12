The Keys to Getting Fit in 2022

Dr. David Lemay Advises Professional Athletes on Reaching Peak Fitness

by David Lamb

Dr. Lemay is a Performance Medicine Consultant for the NBA, NHL, MLB and NFL. Dr. LeMay is also Board Certified in both Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation as well as in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. Recently Dr. Lemay joined David Lamb on Alabama News Rising to offer advice on how to make those New Years health resolutions stick this year.