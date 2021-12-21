TJ Maxx Shopper in Opelika Shoots Herself in Foot When Gun Goes Off
Opelika police say a shopper at TJ Maxx shot herself in the foot when her gun accidentally discharged.
The Opelika-Auburn News reports that the gunfire happened when she dropped the gun Monday afternoon in the TJ Maxx at the Tiger Town shopping center.
The 55-year-old woman was taken to a hospital.
