TJ Maxx Shopper in Opelika Shoots Herself in Foot When Gun Goes Off

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police say a shopper at TJ Maxx shot herself in the foot when her gun accidentally discharged.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that the gunfire happened when she dropped the gun Monday afternoon in the TJ Maxx at the Tiger Town shopping center.

The 55-year-old woman was taken to a hospital.

