WATCH: Free COVID-19 Home Tests to Be Offered to Combat Omicron Surge

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Joe Biden has announced plans to deliver 500 million free COVID-19 tests to Americans, increase support for hospitals and expand the availability of vaccines to confront a winter surge of coronavirus cases driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant.

Starting in January, Americans will be able to request rapid tests through a website and have them delivered free. The timing is not yet clear.

In addition, 1,000 members of the military will be deployed to help staff medical facilities caring for COVID-19 patients. There are also plans to send out additional ventilators and equipment from the national stockpile besides expanding hospital capacity to handle infected patients.

Biden said in a speech to the nation Tuesday that it’s Americans’ “patriotic duty,” as well as a wise medical step, to get vaccinated.

The world is facing a second straight holiday season with COVID-19, but scientists say vaccination should offer strong protections against severe illness and death.

Biden’s top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Biden was delivering “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

