3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Overnight in Chilton County

by Ryan Stinnett

The United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 3.3 quake in the United States near Montgomery, Montgomery County, Alabama. The earthquake hit after midnight on Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021, at 12:20 am local time at a very shallow depth of 3.1 miles.

A second report was later issued by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), which listed it as a magnitude 3.3 earthquake as well.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter. Weak shaking might have been felt in Clanton (pop. 8,800) located 6 miles from the epicenter.

Other towns or cities near the epicenter where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Bristol (pop. 2,600) located 14 miles from the epicenter, Calera (pop. 13,200) 23 miles away, and Prattville (pop. 35,400) 25 miles away. In Millbrook (pop. 15,300, 28 miles away), Selma (pop. 19,500, 31 miles away), Alabaster (pop. 32,700, 34 miles away), Montgomery (pop. 200,600, 36 miles away), Shelby Courthouse (pop. 22,900, 36 miles away), and Hoover (pop. 84,800, 45 miles away), the quake was probably not felt.