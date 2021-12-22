Habitat for Humanity Gifts A Family A Home In Time For Christmas

by Ja Nai Wright

Habitat for humanity gave a very special gift to a woman and her grandchildren today that will give them a fresh start.

Mary Cozadd along with three of her grandchildren previously lived in a mobile home and were chosen to be the recipients of a the new home. Local volunteers help build the house just in time for the Christmas holiday. Family, friends and volunteers gathered outside of the home in celebration, they shared food, prayer and a very special surprise for the family.

Although they knew they were getting a new home, they did not know that it would come fully furnished by Ashley home furniture store, yet another gift for the family.

Click here for more information on how to get involved with the habitat for humanity of Autauga and Chilton Counties.