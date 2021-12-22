House Fire in Pike Road Causes Heavy Damage

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Pike Road Volunteer Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened at a home in Bridlebrook Farms Wednesday.

Firefighters and deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home near Longwood Trail and Belser Boulevard just before 4:00 p.m.

Capt. David Hughes with Pike Road Fire said firefighters were able to get it under control within 15 minutes.

No one was at home at the time of the incident.

The investigation is being turned over to the State Fire Marshal’s office to determine the cause of the fire.