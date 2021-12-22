NFL Draft Prospect Cam Taylor-Britt Gives Back to Boys & Girls Club, MGM

by Kay McCabe

‘Tis the season of giving!

Montgomery native and NFL draft prospect Cam Taylor-Britt gave back to 100 kids at the Boys and Girls Club of River Region.

With the help from his partnerships with Academy Sports, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Honey Baked Ham, Taylor-Britt and his family were able to gift the kids on Wednesday.

“Overall it just helps all of us, helps the Boys and Girls Club, it helps our budget, makes our kids happy, and also by giving not just to the kids but to the families, 30 meals he’s going to give to the families,” said Rick Jackson, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, “its just whole blessing what he’s doing for us.”

Taylor-Britt’s mother, Courtney Britt, says Cam was an active kid growing up and he and his siblings called the Boys & Girls Club home. As a mother of three, she says it warms her heart to be able to give back in this way.

“All of this is surreal, it is, to have a kid, all 3 of them,” said Britt, “they all have dreams but to see your dreams play out in reality is an amazing, its just amazing.”

Taylor-Britt played high school football at Park Crossing High School. He will participating in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in February in Mobile.