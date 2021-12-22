No Makeups If College Football Playoff Teams Can’t Make the Semifinals Due to COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Officials with the College Football Playoff have announced plans for what would happen if one or more of the playoff teams can’t play due to COVID-19 issues.

If a team is unavailable to play in the semifinals, the game will be forfeited and the available team will advance to the championship game.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 31. No. 1 Alabama faces No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, while No. 2 Michigan plays No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone have both tested positive for COVID-19, Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic trainer Jeff Allen announced Wednesday. Both are expected to be able to coach in the semifinal on Dec. 31 — more than one week from now.

If both teams in a semifinal game are unable to play, the winner of the other semifinal will be declared the national champion. If three of the four semifinal teams can’t play, the one remaining team would be named the national champion.

While there will be no rescheduling of either semifinal, the championship game could be delayed from its scheduled date of Monday, Jan. 10 until as late as Friday, Jan. 14.

If the title game can’t be rescheduled before Jan. 15, the championship will be declared vacant.

