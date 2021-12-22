Sunny And Cool Wednesday, But Warmer For Christmas

by Ben Lang

Sunshine is back in abundant supply throughout Wednesday. However, temperatures remain seasonably cool during the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wednesday night looks like the coldest this week, with temperatures quickly falling after sunset. Lows range from the upper 20s to low 30s. Thursday features tons of sunshine and milder afternoon temperatures. Highs range from the low to mid 60s. Thursday night and Christmas Eve morning won’t be as cold, with lows close to 40°.

Temperatures trend well above normal again on Christmas Eve. High temperatures reach the low 70s. Meanwhile, it looks like the sky remains mostly sunny throughout the day. Christmas Eve night temperatures only fall into the 50s, and our area remains precipitation-free. It’s safe to say we won’t have a white Christmas. The warming trend continues Christmas Day, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

There’s still a small chance an approaching cold front produces a few showers in Alabama Saturday. However, the chance remains minuscule. Otherwise, the sky looks partly cloudy Christmas Day. The rest of the Holiday weekend looks dry and partly cloudy Sunday. Depending on the southward progress of the potential cold front Saturday night, Sunday could be a bit cooler. However, afternoon temperatures likely warm into the 70s with a partly cloudy sky.

Rain gradually returns to the forecast next week. However, the rain chance looks minimal next Monday and Tuesday. However, another cold front could arrive next Wednesday. Right now, showers and perhaps thunderstorms appear fairly likely around the middle of next week. Meanwhile, temperatures remain in well-above-normal territory, with highs in the low 70s next Monday through Wednesday.