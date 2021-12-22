Sunshine is Back in Full Supply

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: High pressure is building across the Southeast today, and sunshine returns in full supply under a cobalt blue sky…Highs today will be in the upper 50s, followed by low to mid 60s tomorrow. Tonight will be clear and cold as lows fall below freezing.

CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY: Spring-like warmth highlights the holiday forecast…Both days will feature a mix of sun and clouds; highs Friday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, followed by mid 70s on Saturday…No jackets and gloves this year, it’ll be shorts and flip-flops for many people in Alabama. This Christmas is much warmer than last year; Christmas 2020 was sunny and cold with a morning low of 26°. while the afternoon high was 42°, and wind chills were below freezing.

THE FINAL WEEK OF 2021: The quiet weather pattern continues Sunday and for much of next week as an upper ridge builds in over the Southeast. Expect the sky to be partly to mostly sunny each day, with highs in the 70s across Alabama. No signs of cold air for the rest of 2021.

Be blessed and highly favored!!!

Ryan