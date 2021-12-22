Unseasonably Warm Holiday Period

by Shane Butler

High pressure moves in and we’re heading into a dry and much warmer weather pattern. We have to get past tonights freeze before begin enjoying the warmth. Clear skies and light winds will set the stage for cold overnight period. Thursday morning temps start out in the upper 20s to lower 30s but rebound into the lower to mid 60s by afternoon. The warmth really kicks in Friday and over the Christmas holiday weekend. We’re facing mid to upper 70s Christmas afternoon. Warm and dry conditions linger into early next week as well. Some changes will be in store for us around the middle of next week. A frontal boundary approaches and we will need to introduce the chance for rain once again. Until then, its an unseasonably warm and dry weather pattern.