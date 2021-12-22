What the Tech? Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Teens and Grownups

by Alabama News Network Staff

Who says kids are the only ones who get Christmas stockings? The question should be, what you should put in a stocking for an adult or teenager? Take a look at these small devices and gadgets that’ll make Christmas stockings cool again.

Charging blocks are no longer included when you get a new smartphone and if you’re still using one from a few years ago, it’s time to upgrade. IQ charging blocks from Anker charge an iPhone 13 3 times faster than the block they’re probably using now.

The 20w charging block is small enough to fit between other chargers on a powerstrip. I’ll also charge watches and iPads but don’t include a cable, so you might want to toss in a USB-C to lightning charging cable as well. Braided cables don’t break as easily as plastic ones.

Never underestimate the need for a portable battery. Especially if they’re always on the go. Belkin, RAV Power, Anker, and Mophie are popular brands. These generally cost $30 and up.

College students and adults will appreciate hard drives. A 128 GB USB flash drive holds thousands of photos, music, documents. Less expensive than a few candy bars and lifesavers, this flash drive is only about $18.

Folks who work remotely need a big hard drive. Sandisk solid-state hard drives are smaller than a credit card yet hold 2 TB of data. Since there are no moving parts, it can take lots of tosses of thumps of everyday use. 2TB drives are $250, a 1TB drive is $130.

If their desk is a mess, a magnetic cable organizer gets their workspace in order. Anker has released a cable management organizer for the desktop that uses magnets and clips. Just pull them out when you need a charge, and return them to the holder when you’re done. It’s $12.

If they’re an iPhone user, Apple AirTags is a cool choice. Similar to a Tile tracker, these stay connected by using Apple’s FindMy technology, where, if lost or misplaced, uses other iPhone’s to help locate your item using the FindMy app.