13-Year-Old Boy Killed in ATV Crash in Chilton County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a 13-year-old boy from Clanton was killed when he crashed the ATV he was riding.

State troopers say the accident happened on County Road 77, about one mile north of Clanton on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say the Polaris ATV the boy was riding left the road and overturned. He and his passenger were both thrown off the ATV. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.