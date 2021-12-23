District 4 Is Cleaner Thanks to Half A Mile Initiative

by Ja Nai Wright

In August, Councilwoman Audrey Graham presented a clean up initiative called “Clean half a mile, bring a smile” to District 4 as a way to get her constituents to reduce the amount of littering and garbage in their district. The initiative paid residents $50 a week to clean a half a mile of their choosing.

Four months later, residents are seeing significant improvements in the appearance of District 4. Although parts of the district look cleaner, Councilwoman Graham says she wants to expand the program to the entire district.

To participate in the Clean Half a Mile, Bring a Smile initiative, click here, or you can call Councilwoman Graham at 334-833-2079