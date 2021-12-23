FUMC Montgomery Holding 4 In-Person Worship Services on Christmas Eve

by Carrington Cole

Friday is Christmas Eve and if you’re trying to find a Christmas church service to attend then we might be able to help you out.

First United Methodist Church in Montgomery is holding 4 in person Christmas Eve worship services. The services start at noon with a communion service, then 3:15 pm for a family service, then at 5 and 7 pm the church will be offering a traditional candle light service.

The Senior Minister at First United Methodist Church, Jay Cooper, had this to say about the multiple in-person worship services on Christmas Eve.

“It’s important to be together,” stated Cooper. “In person, online; but certainly as families and our communities continue to open up and move forward, it’s so important to be together this season.”

If you are unable to attend the in-person worship services, then you will still have the opportunity to join the service online at 5 pm Christmas Eve night or with us as we will also be carrying the service on WNCF at 5 pm.