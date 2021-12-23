Homeowner Charged with Arson in Connection to Pike Road House Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man has been arrested in connection to Wednesday’s house fire in the Bridlebrook Farms community in Pike Road.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, 42-year-old Justin Johns has been arrested and charged with second-degree arson.

According to the Montgomery County GIS Parcel Viewer, Justin Johns is the homeowner of the residence.

Firefighters and deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home near Longwood Trail and Belser Boulevard just before 4:00 p.m Wednesday.

Capt. David Hughes with Pike Road Fire said firefighters were able to get it under control within 15 minutes.

No one was at home at the time of the incident.

Johns is booked in the Montgomery County Jail on a $30,000 bond.