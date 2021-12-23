MPD: Man Identified in Homicide on Darien Drive

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have opened up a homicide investigation into Wednesday night’s shooting on Darien Drive.

Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Michael Woods, of Montgomery.

The shooting happened in the 5800 block just after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Once police and fire medics arrived, they found Woods with a fatal gunshot wound. Woods was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are working to find the suspect in this case. Anyone with any information related to this shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.