MPD: Man Arrested after Barricading Himself in an Apartment Once Police Arrived

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police were called to an apartment complex Thursday morning after receiving a disturbance call.

Once police arrived to the 5600 block of Eastdale Road South, a man was barricaded inside an apartment. However, MPD says they were able to quickly deploy additional resources and establish control of the scene. The man was later taken into custody.

Capt. Saba Coleman said there was no imminent danger to the surrounding residences.

We are gathering more details surrounding the investigation.

