Two Railroad Cars Carrying Vehicles Catches Fire in Macon County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Firefighters are working to determine what led to two railroad cars fully loaded with new vehicles catching fire in Macon County.

Officials with the Shorter Volunteer Fire Department said it happened just off Main Street in Shorter.

Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee said no one was injured in the incident.

CSX officials are investigating the scene.

Lee said the railway has since cleared and the damage will be moved to the side track.

Waugh-Mt. Meigs and Franklin Fire Departments assisted Shorter in containing the fire.