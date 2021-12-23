Unseasonably Warm Christmas Holiday Weekend

by Shane Butler



We head towards the Christmas holiday weekend with a very mild weather pattern over the deep south. Mostly sunny and dry conditions continue along with unseasonably warm temps. We’re in the lower 70s Friday and into the upper 70s Saturday (Christmas Day). Definitely not going to see a white Christmas around here. It will feel more like spring throughout the weekend and well into next week. Even the morning temps are coming up. Mid to upper 50s are likely over the next several days. High pressure over the region will keep us in this very mild weather pattern. It eventually moves eastward and allows moisture to begin streaming into the area early next week. We will introduce a chance for showers beginning Tuesday with chances increasing towards the mid and latter half of next week.