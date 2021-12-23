Warming Trend Underway

by Ryan Stinnett

WARMING TREND UNDERWAY: High pressure has built in over the Deep South, bringing dry air and lots of sunshine. After a cold start to the day, expect a big warm-up as highs return to the mid 60s.

ACROSS THE USA: A series of Pacific storms will bring periods of heavy low elevation rain and heavy mountain snow to the Western U.S. through the Christmas weekend. Across the southern California coast flash flooding and debris flows are possible in the vicinity of recently burned areas. High winds may cause power outages and make for difficult travel Thursday in the central and southern Rockies.

CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY: The warming trend continues and spring-like warmth highlights the forecast…Both days will feature a more sun than clouds; highs Friday will be in the lower 70s, followed by mid to upper 70s on Saturday, which will be near record-warmth.

THE FINAL WEEK OF 2021: The quiet weather pattern continues Sunday and into the first half of next week. Expect the sky to be partly to mostly sunny each day, with highs in the 70s across Central Alabama. No signs of cold air for the rest of 2021. As far as rain, it looks like we could see some rain return by Wednesday of Thursday of next week.

Spread some Christmas Cheer!!!

Ryan