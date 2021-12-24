Rutgers to Replace Texas A&M in Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest

by Alabama News Network Staff

Rutgers will replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest after an NCAA committee decided to adhere to an existing policy for making teams with 5-7 records bowl eligible.

Texas A&M pulled out of the game in Jacksonville, Florida, scheduled for New Year’s Eve because of a lack of available players. The Aggies were having issues with COVID-19, plus injuries, opt-outs and player transfers.

NCAA rules allow teams with 5-7 records to be bowl eligible if there are not enough six-win teams to fill all the spots.

The 5-7 teams with the highest Academic Progress Rate scores have first crack at open slots, and Rutgers was atop that list. The Scarlet Knights now have less than a week to get ready to play one of the highest-scoring teams in the country.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)