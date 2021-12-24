Very Warm Christmas Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

CHRISTMAS EVE: Today will continue to feature more sun than clouds and warmer temperatures. Highs this afternoon will warm into the lower 70s for South/Central Alabama.

CHRISTMAS DAY: It will be dry and warm with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. We will see a few more clouds in the sky, but overall great weather for the kids to play outside with all the new bikes or toys Santa delivers tonight.

BOXING DAY: Little change in the forecast for the day after Christmas…It will remain mainly sunny and dry with afternoon highs again surging into the mid to upper 70s.

FINAL WEEK OF 2021: The weather will remain unseasonably mild through the week with highs mostly in the 70s, thanks to an upper ridge over the Gulf Coast region. Moisture levels will rise by mid-week, and we will need to mention a chance of showers Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. We continue to watch brutally cold air to our northwest over Alaska and Northwest Canada. It starts to ooze into the Northern States next week, and at some point will drop much farther south, but that won’t be until 2022 for us. Enjoy the great weather if you can the next week of so…

Have a Very, Merry Christmas!!!

Ryan