COVID-19 Makes Bidens’ First White House Christmas Less Merry

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Joe Biden, Jill Biden

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden speak with the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., via teleconference in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. The tracking operation will be opened for 20 hours on Christmas Eve day to help keep an eye on the whereabouts of Santa Claus. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The holiday scene at the White House has been a little less merry under under COVID-19’s shadow.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden replaced the large parties and overflowing buffet tables of the past with food-free open houses, face masks and testing for the unvaccinated.

Beyond the impact on Biden’s first Christmas in office, the virus largely put the kibosh on White House socializing for 2021.

The first lady’s spokesperson says the Bidens love to celebrate the holidays and are disappointed they couldn’t host as many people as they would have liked.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

 

Categories: National News, News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Posts