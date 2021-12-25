Georgia State Beats Ball State 51-20 in Camellia Bowl

by Alabama News Network Staff

Darren Grainger passed for 203 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 122 yards and a fourth score to lead Georgia State to a 51-20 victory over Ball State in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday.

The game was played at Cramton Bowl in downtown Montgomery. This was the 8th annual game.

Grainger completed 15 of 19 passes and carried 11 times, including 34 yards untouched into the end zone. It was his first 100-yard rushing game of his career.

Ball State couldn’t summon up many big plays after Drew Plitt’s 56-yard touchdown bomb to Jayshon Jackson for an early lead.

Tight end Aubrey Payne had two touchdown catches for Georgia State.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)