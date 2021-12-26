Alabama Tax Credit Available for New Storm Shelters

by Alabama News Network Staff

A $3,000 Alabama state tax credit will be available for homeowners who install a storm shelter after Jan. 1, 2022.

The program was spearheaded by state Rep. Joe Lovvorn (R-Auburn), and it’s meant to honor victims of the tornado that killed about two dozen people in the Lee County community of Beauregard in 2019.

Lovvorn says the program has a cap of $2 million annually for three years.

Lee County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita Smith says that to be eligible, a shelter needs to be FEMA approved, capable of withstanding an EF-5 tornado and built on the applicant’s property.

