Alabama to Begin Preparations for Cotton Bowl without Coaches O’Brien, Marrone

by Alabama News Network Staff

Top-ranked Alabama has arrived in North Texas for their playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

The Crimson Tide are without offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone. They both tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, December 22.

Coach Nick Saban expects both coaches to join the team before Friday’s game Both O’Brien and Marrone are isolating with mild symptoms.

Saban says the coaches are doing well and will participate in meetings and practice via Zoom until they arrive closer to the game.

Saban says there are no known COVID-19 issues among players.

