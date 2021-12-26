COVID-19 Issues in Auburn Women’s Basketball Team Postpone Game with Kentucky

by Alabama News Network Staff

The SEC has announced that the women’s basketball game with Auburn hosting Kentucky has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Auburn’s program.

This is the announcement from the SEC:

“Due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Auburn women’s basketball program, Thursday’s Kentucky at Auburn game has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.”

Auburn University says a makeup date has not been determined. Auburn’s next scheduled game is Sunday, Jan. 2, on the road at Alabama.