Fiery 18-Wheeler Wreck Closes Interstate 85 Southbound Near Shorter

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a fiery truck wreck on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County.

The wreck happened at around 7 a.m. around mile marker 21, which is between the Shorter and the Waugh exits.

Traffic is being re-routed off of the interstate and onto U.S. Highway 80 at the Shorter exit (Exit 22.) Traffic can get back onto the interstate at the Waugh exit (Exit 16.)

We don’t yet have an update on the truck driver’s condition or what caused the wreck.

