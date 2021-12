by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a wreck that killed a Montgomery man.

Police say at about 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, they were called to the 700 block of Eastern Boulevard, near Shirley Lane.

That’s where they found a single-car wreck. They say the driver, 52-year-old Tywon Jackson of Montgomery, died at the scene.

Police say their investigation is continuing and have no other information to release.