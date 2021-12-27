Montgomery Police Need Help to Solve Murder Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police need your help to solve a murder investigation involving a man who was shot to death.

Police say on Wednesday, December 22, at approximately 8:08 p.m., they responded to the 5800 Block of Darien Drive. That’s where they found Michael Woods had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a small silver sedan with a dark-colored hood was captured on video surveillance, leaving the scene after shots were fired. The vehicle caught on video is considered as a vehicle of interest, possibly involved in the case.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.