UPDATE: Two More People Die of Injuries from Montgomery Wreck

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say two more people have died after a crash on Eastern Boulevard.

Police say the two-car crash happened in the 1500 block of Eastern Boulevard on December 16. That is near the Woodmere Boulevard intersection.

The passenger in one of the cars, 21-year-old Amari Hunter, later died at a hospital. While she was at the hospital, she delivered a baby. However, the baby had also been injured in the wreck and died on December 23.

The driver of the other car, 72-year-old Nettie Tolbert of Montgomery, died of her injuries on December 26.

Police say they are still investigating what caused the crash.