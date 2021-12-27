Very Warm and Active Final Week of 2021

by Ryan Stinnett

FINAL WEEK OF 2021: These last few days of December will continue to warm ones with upper 70s and lower 80s for highs which are a good 20 degrees above average for this time of year. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and though most locations stay dry, a few, very light scattered showers are certainly possible, due to the increasing southerly flow.

GOING BOWLING: The Birmingham Bowl will move to its beautiful new home in Protective Stadium Tuesday afternoon. The weather looks like it will be a hit for this big game between the Auburn Tigers and Houston Cougars, with game-time temperatures in the 70s and a decent supply of sunshine. Only a small chance of a renegade shower.

MIDWEEK STORMS: With plenty of warmth and moisture in place, an approaching cold front will try to spark showers and storms on Wednesday across much of Alabama. Instability values will be fairly high for late December, running some 1,000-1,500 joules/kg. There will be sufficient shear for organized storms. And the SPC has placed much of Alabama under a risk for severe storms Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Certainly something we will be watching the next couple of days.

CLOSING OUT THE YEAR: Thursday should feature a frontal system slowly moving through the area, with more rain and thunder. The front won’t make it very far though, so the mild temperatures will continue. More of the same for Friday. Highs will still be in the upper 70s

DALLAS BOUND: For any Alabama fans heading to Big “D” for the Cotton Bowl, the weather should be very nice. Temperatures will be comparable to ours here. The only chance of rain will come late Friday night into early Saturday when a few showers may creep into the forecast. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70F at the end of the year, with lows in the 50s.

WELCOME 2022: The new year will get off to a wet start with rain and storms. Once again, severe weather will be a possibility with this strong cold front running into a warm, moist, and unstable airmass across our state. The SPC has portions of Alabama outlooked for severe storms…again, another system we will have to watch in the coming days.

The rain should be gone by Sunday evening, and it should turn colder in the wake of the front. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 70s. Monday and Tuesday will see readings in the 50s, with lows in 30s.

Have an outstanding day!!!

Ryan