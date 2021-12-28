Auburn Fans React to Bowl Loss and What they Expect for the Next Season

by Carrington Cole

Auburn fans were gathered around the television in Montgomery to watch the Birmingham Bowl.

Fans had to witness a big loss for Auburn football with this being the first time in 71 years that Auburn had a 5-game losing streak to end their season. They lost 17 -13 against #20 Houston.

We went out to Buffalo Wild Wings in Montgomery to see how auburn fans were feeling while watching the Birmingham Bowl.

“I did expect better from Auburn because they have a new coach coming in and you would think they would have some better plays with this being the Birmingham Bowl and all,” stated Auburn fan Ansley Olesen. “They already have so many losses especially with the Iron Bowl, you would think they would kinda get their stuff together.”

Even with the lackluster season, new Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin was still a fan favorite. Auburn fans Nowell White and Rhegan Allen had this to say

about Coach Harsin.

“Im optimistic with Coach Harsin,” stated White. “I liked what I saw with him, it kinda shows what we were lacking and then he just had to figure it out and the players had to change their systems and stuff.”

“I prefer Coach Harsin because I mean I feel like Gus was just in it for the money,” stated Allen. “He wasn’t there for the team, he just wanted the money.”

Even while watching the Birmingham Bowl unfold, Auburn fans were already thinking about next season and what it holds for the team in 2022.

“I think they just need to get the team and build them up,” stated White. “I think after this game Coach Harsin needs to see what he needs, look at the transfer portal, definitely needs some offensive and defensive line help and depth there.”

“I feel like instead of being there for each other they were kinda just playing for themselves and I think their coach could definitely make more practices so that they can kinda go over plays better and know what they’re actually doing and not just throwing the ball away,” stated Olesen.

Auburn fans are still optimistic for a better season going into 2022. We’ll just have to wait and see what they future holds for them.

Don’t forget to tune in and watch both College Football Playoff Semifinal Games on Friday December 31.