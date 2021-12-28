Auburn Loses to Houston 17-13 in Birmingham Bowl, Ending Season with Five-Game Losing Streak

by Alabama News Network Staff

For the first time in 71 years, Auburn has ended its season with a five-game losing streak after falling to No. 21 Houston 17-13 in the Birmingham Bowl.

Auburn had been ahead 13-10 until late in the fourth quarter, when Houston’s Jake Herslow caught a 26-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass from Clayton Tune with 3:27 left to take the lead.

The Cougars marched 80 yards on eight plays to cap the third season in program history with at least 12 wins. They snapped a four-game bowl losing streak.

The Tigers ended the season, coach Bryan Harsin’s first, with a 6-7 record.

Game MVP Tune completed 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, while also rushing for 43 yards.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)