Spring-Like Warmth and Two Rounds of Strong Storms Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

SPRING-LIKE WARMTH: Strong southerly flow continues across the state keeping moisture levels high, allowing for more clouds than sun and very mild temperatures. Temperatures are running 20 degrees above average with many locations today and in the coming days in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few showers are possible today, but they should be widely spaced, and much of the day will be dry.

SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY: An approaching front will bring the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms to Alabama Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday night, and early Thursday. The SPC has defined a “slight risk” (level 2/5) for areas north of a line from Grove Hill to Montgomery to Heflin… and a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for the rest of the state.

On Thursday, there is a “marginal risk” for the southern half of the state as storms should be ongoing across the area early in the day Thursday.

The main window for stronger storms for Central and South Alabama will come from about 6PM Wednesday through 9AM Thursday, and the primary threat will come from strong straight line winds, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

For the second half of Thursday and into Friday, it stays mild with highs in the 70s, and showers will remain in the forecast both days, as we continue to see more clouds than sun.

ANOTHER SEVERE WEATHER THREAT SATURDAY: The SPC has defined a risk of severe thunderstorms for most of Alabama on New Year’s Day as a strong cold front will approach.

This looks to be a more significant severe thunderstorm threat to the state, with all modes of severe weather possible. But, this is five days out and it is too early to be specific. Let’s get through the midweek threat before we focus on the weekend threat.

WINTER RETURNS: As the front moves through, much colder air will begin to flow into the state on Sunday. Expect a cloudy day with periods of light rain, and falling temperatures. The forecast high in the low 70s will most likely be reached during the pre-dawn hours as temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s during the day with a brisk north wind. We will be in the 30s by daybreak Monday. As we roll into the first week of 2022, more typical weather is expected as highs should be in the 50s, while lows in the 30s are expected. The first few days of next look dry and sunny.

Stay weather aware for the rest of 2021!!!

Ryan