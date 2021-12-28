Troy Police Searching for Missing Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 William Thomas Langford – Photo from Troy Police Department

Troy police are asking for your help in finding a missing man.

Police say they got a report on Christmas Eve that 46-year-old William Thomas Langford of North Carolina was missing.

Police say Langford had been in the Troy area with his work and was last seen on December 15 in the company of a female.

Langford was supposed to be heading to the Phenix City area.

He is 5’10” and 160 pounds.

If you have information on Langford, call the Troy Police Department at (334) 566-0500 or the Secret Witness Line at (334) 566-5555.