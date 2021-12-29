$5,000 Reward Offered in 1994 Murder of Chanty Shiverdecker

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to help solve the 1994 murder of Chanty Shiverdecker.

Investigators believe that even after decades, someone is holding information that might solve the case and bring closure to her family.

On December 9, 1994, Shiverdecker was reported missing from Alexander City. On February 24, 1995, her body was found in Coosa County near Highway 9.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the Shiverdecker family. We are dedicated to bringing closure and justice to your family,” lead investigator Drew Machen said in a statement.

Alexander City police and the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office are working this case. If you can help them, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.