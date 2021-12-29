Former Alabama Secretary of State Nancy Worley Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has confirmed that former Alabama Secretary of State Nancy Worley has died.

As we reported last week, Worley had been in a Montgomery hospital with an undisclosed illness.

Worley was elected as Secretary of State in 2002 and served one term before she was defeated. She was the last Democrat to hold that office.

Since then, she led the Alabama Democratic Party for several years.

Worley had also been a teacher in Decatur and had been president of the Alabama Education Association.