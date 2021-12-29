John Longshore: Analysis of Auburn’s Bowl Loss, 6-7 Season

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network Sports Analyst John Longshore is giving his analysis of Auburn’s loss in the Birmingham Bowl and its 6-7 season under first-year head coach Bryan Harsin.

Auburn lost to Houston 17-13 in the Birmingham Bowl. Longshore says Auburn’s priority should be to find a new starting quarterback. T.J. Finley was the QB for the bowl game, after quarterback Bo Nix broke his ankle in the regular season and then used the transfer portal to go to Oregon.

Longshore says Auburn needs a better offensive line, which has been an ongoing problem for years.

He says running back Tank Bigsby had a good game, but he was underused.

Finally, Longshore says some of the play calling left him scratching his head.

In the video above, Longshore also talks about how four SEC teams have lost their bowl games so far, plus how Cincinnati may match up against Alabama in the Cotton Bowl.