Strong To Severe Storm Threat Overnight Into Thursday

by Shane Butler

A severe storm threat is in play this evening through the overnight into Thursday. The main threat will be storms capable of producing damaging winds. Tornado threat is low but not zero. The greater risk of these will be north of our area. Bottom line is everyone will need to be weather aware through the night into Thursday. Where storms aren’t occuring, you can expect unseasonably warm conditions to remain. Overnight temps hover in the 60s while daytime highs manage the upper 70s to lower 80s through Saturday. Looks like another round of potentially strong to severe storms Saturday into Sunday. A cold front will swing through the state kicking off rain and storms. Some storms may be strong and possibly severe. The storm activity departs early Sunday and the rest of the day will be clearing and turning colder. Temps start in the 50s but fall through the afternoon. Sunday night is setting up to be clear and much colder. We could see upper 20s Monday morning! Looks like winter will be establishing itself over the deep south for a change.