Will 2022 be the Year that Finally Ends Covid-19?

by Carrington Cole

Most of us hoped the pandemic would be over by now, but it’s still affecting our lives. We hit the streets to find out from you whether you think 2022 will be the year that this will change.

When the vaccines first rolled out into 2021, some people thought this might be the year we would see the end to the pandemic. However, we’re not at that point yet but some are still hopeful for the coming year.

We went to Chris’ Famous Hotdogs in downtown Montgomery where families ate together. However, the number one thing on their minds is when the pandemic will be a thing of the past.

We talked with Kimberly Sumlin and Ron Thrower who had a hopeful outlook for the new year.

“Kids are gonna be able to get back in school and people are going to be able to go back to work and hopefully life will be a whole lot better than 2021,” stated Sumlin.

“Hopefully, somewhere around the first of the year or sometime there after, everything’s gonna wrap up and we’ll be free again,” stated Thrower.

Even with the Omicron variant sweeping across the nation, many are still hopeful that 2022 will finally be the end of the pandemic.

People, like Chris’ Famous Hotdogs owner Gus Katechis, believe its vaccines and safety precautions that will get us to the end of this.

“I think when people finally get vaccinated I think it should get better,” stated Katechis.

With the rise of Covid cases in the state, the Alabama Department of Public Health advises everyone to take precautions during the holiday season. You can also learn more about Covid cases in Alabama by visiting the ADPH website.