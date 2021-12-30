Auburn University to Require Face Masks; Urges COVID-19 Testing
Auburn University has announced that face masks will be required starting Monday, January 3.
The university says masks will be required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in all campus buildings and on transportation.
In addition, all students, faculty and staff are highly encouraged to get a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus to help stop the spread of the virus.
These policies are in effect until further notice, according to the university.